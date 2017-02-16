Trump supports free press but will call out false reports: Pence
BRUSSELS U.S. President Donald Trump believes in a free and independent press but he will not hesitate to point out flawed reporting, the U.S Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday.
WASHINGTON The top U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Democrat said on Wednesday he would push the panel's Republican chairman to expand a probe of Russian hacking to include the calls to a Russian diplomat made by President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser.
Representative Adam Schiff said he would make his case to Republican Devin Nunes, the committee's chairman, when he met with him later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)
WASHINGTON The Department of Homeland Security has prepared new guidance for immigration agents aimed at speeding up deportations by denying asylum claims earlier in the process.
WASHINGTON One of Rex Tillerson's first directives as U.S. secretary of state was an order to senior staff that his briefing materials not exceed two pages.