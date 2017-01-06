FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Democrats want strong response to intel report on 2016 election
January 6, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 7 months ago

Democrats want strong response to intel report on 2016 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrats on the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees said on Friday a report on Russian activity related to the 2016 U.S. election should inspire a strong response to prevent a repeat.

"The strength of America's democracy will be measured, in part, on how we respond, and the steps we take to develop a robust and proactive cyber strategy," said Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate panel.

Representative Adam Schiff, his counterpart on the House panel, said Congress must undertake "thorough investigations" to determine what happened and how, and how to protect the U.S. government.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

