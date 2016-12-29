FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow says new U.S. sanctions would be attempt to hamper Russia-U.S. cooperation: RIA
December 29, 2016

Moscow says new U.S. sanctions would be attempt to hamper Russia-U.S. cooperation: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United States imposed new sanctions on Russia over hacking allegations it would be an attempt to disrupt possible cooperation between the two countries, the RIA news agency reported.

The Obama administration is expected to announce on Thursday a series of retaliatory measures against Moscow for allegedly hacking into Democratic Party organizations ahead of the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

RIA also quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying it thought any new sanctions could be reversed by Donald Trump, who will succeed Barack Obama as president in January.

Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Denis Pinchuk

