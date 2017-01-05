Kerry says he accepts U.S. intelligence assessment on Russian hacking

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on Middle East peace at the Department of State in Washington December 28, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he accepted the U.S. intelligence assessment that the “highest level” of the Russian government was responsible for cyber attacks during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Asked during a news conference if he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, Kerry said: “I accept the judgment of the intelligence community that this went to the highest level” of the Russian government.