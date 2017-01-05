FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says he accepts U.S. intelligence assessment on Russian hacking
January 5, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 9 months ago

Kerry says he accepts U.S. intelligence assessment on Russian hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on Middle East peace at the Department of State in Washington December 28, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he accepted the U.S. intelligence assessment that the “highest level” of the Russian government was responsible for cyber attacks during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Asked during a news conference if he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, Kerry said: “I accept the judgment of the intelligence community that this went to the highest level” of the Russian government.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

