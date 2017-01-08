FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congressmen question Trump on U.S.-Russia friendship
#Politics
January 8, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 9 months ago

Congressmen question Trump on U.S.-Russia friendship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican and Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Sunday cast doubt on whether Russia can become an ally of the United States, an idea President-elect Donald Trump has embraced.

Republican Devin Nunes, chairman of the committee, said on “Fox News Sunday” he would like to see a U.S.-Russia friendship but does not know if it is possible.

Adam Schiff, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said on CNN it would be great if Russia could be an ally, but, “It’s not realistic and we need to be clear eyed and sober about just what the Russians are about.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

