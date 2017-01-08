Congressmen question Trump on U.S.-Russia friendship

U.S. Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican and Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Sunday cast doubt on whether Russia can become an ally of the United States, an idea President-elect Donald Trump has embraced.

Republican Devin Nunes, chairman of the committee, said on “Fox News Sunday” he would like to see a U.S.-Russia friendship but does not know if it is possible.

Adam Schiff, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said on CNN it would be great if Russia could be an ally, but, “It’s not realistic and we need to be clear eyed and sober about just what the Russians are about.”