7 months ago
U.S. intel report says Putin directed cyber campaign aimed at helping Trump
January 6, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. intel report says Putin directed cyber campaign aimed at helping Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin makes his annual New Year address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, December 31, 2016. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered "an influence campaign" in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election with the goal of undermining the democratic process and denigrating Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, a new, declassified intelligence report said on Friday.

"We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump," the report said.

"We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him," it said.

Reporting by Warren Strobel and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Dalgleish

