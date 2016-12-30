Trump has no talks scheduled with Russian president: transition team

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has no immediate plans to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the American expulsion of Russian diplomats over spying and interference in the November elections, a spokesman said on Friday.
"There is nothing scheduled at this time. The priority right now is for the president-elect to get an update next week from the intelligence community," spokesman Sean Spicer said at a daily briefing.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama