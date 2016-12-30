FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Trump has no talks scheduled with Russian president: transition team
#Technology News
December 30, 2016 / 4:01 PM / 8 months ago

Trump has no talks scheduled with Russian president: transition team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has no immediate plans to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the American expulsion of Russian diplomats over spying and interference in the November elections, a spokesman said on Friday.

"There is nothing scheduled at this time. The priority right now is for the president-elect to get an update next week from the intelligence community," spokesman Sean Spicer said at a daily briefing.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

