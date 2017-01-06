FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says it did not leak material used in NBC report
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 6, 2017 / 6:31 PM / 7 months ago

White House says it did not leak material used in NBC report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday material used in an NBC report about alleged Russian hacking to influence the 2016 U.S. election was not leaked by the White House.

President-elect Donald Trump said earlier on Friday that he would ask congressional committees to investigate NBC's receipt of top secret information.

"I certainly feel confident in saying that is not material that was leaked to the public by the White House," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing.

Reporting by Jeff Maso and Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander

