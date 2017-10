Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news briefing in the main building of Foreign Ministry in Moscow, December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian spy agencies were not involved in an alleged smuggling network uncovered by the United States and Moscow is concerned by the espionage allegations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

“The charges are of a criminal nature and have nothing to do with the work of the secret services,” he was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.