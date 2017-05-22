FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Ex-employee of U.S. defense firm pleads guilty in espionage case
May 22, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former employee of a U.S. defense contractor has pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to sell sensitive satellite information to a person he believed was a Russian intelligence agent, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Gregory Allen Justice, 49, of California is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18 and faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison for attempting to violate the Arms Export Control Act, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington

