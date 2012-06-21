U.S. Ex-Im Bank signs $1 billion pact with Russia's Sberbank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Export-Import Bank on Thursday said it has signed a $1 billion financing arrangement with Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution, to boost exports of U.S. aircraft, energy equipment and other goods and services to the former Cold War enemy.

The action comes as Russia is the verge of entering the World Trade Organization and the U.S. Congress is facing a vote on whether to establish “permanent normal trade relations” by repealing a 1974 provision that makes favorable U.S. tariff rates for Russia conditional on the rights of Jews to emigrate.

Major U.S. manufacturers such as Caterpillar (BA.N) and Boeing (CAT.N), seeing potential new sales to Russia when it enters the WTO, have been at the front of efforts to persuade Congress to repeal the so-called Jackson-Vanik amendment.

“This MOU (memorandum of understanding) begins the process of joint cooperation between Ex-Im and Sberbank,” U.S. Ex-Im Bank President Fred Hochberg said in a statement. “We believe there are tremendous opportunities for U.S. exporters to sell into these markets.”

Sberbank’s chairman Herman Gref added it was the first time that Sberbank has signed “such a massive agreement” for cooperation with the Ex-Im Bank.

“This MOU opens new horizons for dynamic growth of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia, CIS (a loose association of former Soviet republics) and USA. We see great opportunities, especially for the aviation finance and leasing sector, and also for infrastructure and energy sectors, including both conventional and renewable energy,” Gref said.

The pact is intended to support up to $1 billion in U.S. exports for Russia through 2014 through a variety of U.S. Ex-Im Bank programs.

Those could include direct, medium- and long-term financing to Sberbank and guarantees and export credit insurance to third parties lending to finance U.S. export transactions.

The Jackson-Vanik amendment remains on the books even though Jewish emigration from Russia is no longer regarded as a problem.

Congress is under pressure to repeal the measure because WTO rules require members to provide each other their most favorable market access terms on a non-conditional basis.

U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said on Wednesday he expected the Russian Duma to soon pass final legislation to implement its WTO commitments.

That would pave the way for Russia to become a WTO member no later than August 22, he said.