Kerry says Russian flights near U.S. Navy ship 'provocative'
#World News
April 14, 2016 / 8:01 PM / a year ago

Kerry says Russian flights near U.S. Navy ship 'provocative'

A U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making a very low pass close to the U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. REUTERS/US Navy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday condemned what the United States has called a simulated attack on a U.S. Navy ship in the Baltic Sea by two Russian warplanes, saying it was a dangerous and provocative act.

“We condemn this kind of behavior. It is reckless. It is provocative. It is dangerous. And under the rules of engagement that could have been a shoot-down,” Kerry said in an interview with CNN Espanol and the Miami Herald. “People need to understand that this is serious business and the United States is not going to be intimidated on the high seas. ... We are communicating to the Russians how dangerous this is and our hope is that this will never be repeated.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
