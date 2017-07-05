FILE PHOTO: A combination of file photos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 15, 2016 and U.S. President Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool/Lucas Jackson/File Photos

MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump this week would help establish an effective working dialogue between them.

Such a dialogue was needed between Washington and Moscow to help resolve conflicts around the world, the Kremlin said.

The meeting, due to be held on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday, will explore whether there is a possibility and readiness for the two countries to fight international terrorism together in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

He said Putin would also use what will be his first face-to-face meeting with Trump to explain Moscow's stance on the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.

But he said the brief format of the meeting meant the Russian leader might not have enough time to give a full analysis of the causes of the conflict in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)