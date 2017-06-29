U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) walks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

MOSCOW Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and United States' secretary of state Rex Tillerson would meet at the G20 summit in Germany next week, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.

The summit of the world's largest economies will be held in Germany's Hamburg on July 7-8.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)