Russian government wants to extend counter sanctions on EU
MOSCOW The Russian government wants to extend counter sanctions on the European Union until the end of 2018, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
MOSCOW Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and United States' secretary of state Rex Tillerson would meet at the G20 summit in Germany next week, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.
The summit of the world's largest economies will be held in Germany's Hamburg on July 7-8.
