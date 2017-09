U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a meeting with Peru's President Ollanta Humala (unseen) at the Government Palace in Lima December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

BOGOTA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday, a senior State Department official said.

“The Secretary and Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed the situation in the Middle East, including recent developments in Israel, the West Bank, Jerusalem and the region, as well as current initiatives at the U.N.,” the U.S. official said.