FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kerry to visit Moscow this week to discuss Syria, Ukraine: State Dept
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 7:13 PM / a year ago

Kerry to visit Moscow this week to discuss Syria, Ukraine: State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks off the plane at Kiev Boryspil International Airport, Ukraine, July 7, 2016.Gleb Garanich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Moscow this week to discuss Syria, Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh and other issues with Russian officials, State Department spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Kerry will travel to Moscow on Thursday after taking part in Bastille Day celebrations in France, Kirby said. After Russia Kerry will visit Luxembourg for bilateral talks, Brussels where he will meet with EU foreign ministers, and London where he will take part in multilateral meetings on Syria and Yemen, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.