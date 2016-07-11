Kerry to visit Moscow this week to discuss Syria, Ukraine: State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Moscow this week to discuss Syria, Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh and other issues with Russian officials, State Department spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Kerry will travel to Moscow on Thursday after taking part in Bastille Day celebrations in France, Kirby said. After Russia Kerry will visit Luxembourg for bilateral talks, Brussels where he will meet with EU foreign ministers, and London where he will take part in multilateral meetings on Syria and Yemen, the spokesman said.