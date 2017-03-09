FILE PHOTO - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Laos' Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith following the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia's Kremlin on Thursday rejected U.S. accusations that it had violated the "spirit and intent" of an arms control treaty.

"Russia was, is and will abide by all international obligations, including those coming from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty... even when it is not entirely in Russia's interests," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Vice Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Paul Selva said on Wednesday that Russia had deployed a land-based cruise missile that violates the "spirit and intent" of an arms control treaty and poses a threat to NATO.

