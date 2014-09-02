Two ex-U.S. senators to lobby for sanctioned Russian bank

A person is pictured through a window above a Gazprombank branch in Moscow July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Gazprombank, Russia’s third largest bank and the target of Western sanctions, has hired two former U.S. senators to lobby on its behalf in Washington, according to a disclosure form.

Former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott and former Senator John Breaux were listed as lobbyists for a subsidiary of the bank, according to a filing in the Senate last week by Squire Patton Boggs, a law and lobbying firm.

Squire Patton Boggs declined to comment.

The disclosure form said Lott and Breaux would focus their efforts on banking laws and regulations, “including applicable sanctions.” The disclosure was first reported by the watchdog group Center for Public Integrity.

Gazprombank is owned in part by Russia’s energy company Gazprom OAO. In July, several countries blocked the bank from raising long-term capital in Western financial markets in response to Russia’s suspected backing of rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Lott, a Republican from Mississippi, spent 34 years in Congress before retiring in 2007. Lott and Breaux, a Democrat from Louisiana, founded their own lobbying firm, Breaux Lott Leadership Group, which Patton Boggs acquired in 2010.