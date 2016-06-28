Russian warship carried out 'unsafe' operation near U.S. ships: U.S. Defense official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Russian warship carried out an “unsafe and unprofessional” maritime operation near two U.S. Navy ships on June 17, a U.S. Defense Department official said on Tuesday, contradicting a Russian account of the incident.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Neustrashimy-class frigate came within 315 yards of the USS Gravely and within five nautical miles of the USS Harry S. Truman in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.