FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian warship carried out 'unsafe' operation near U.S. ships: U.S. Defense official
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 28, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Russian warship carried out 'unsafe' operation near U.S. ships: U.S. Defense official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Russian warship carried out an “unsafe and unprofessional” maritime operation near two U.S. Navy ships on June 17, a U.S. Defense Department official said on Tuesday, contradicting a Russian account of the incident.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Neustrashimy-class frigate came within 315 yards of the USS Gravely and within five nautical miles of the USS Harry S. Truman in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.