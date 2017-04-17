FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says hopes USA will not act unilaterally against North Korea
#World News
April 17, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 4 months ago

Russia says hopes USA will not act unilaterally against North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Moscow, Russia, April 15, 2017.Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow could not accept North Korea's "reckless nuclear actions" but said he hoped the United States would not take any unilateral action against Pyongyang.

Lavrov warned against anyone responding to North Korea's behavior by "breaking international law."

In televised comments, he also said that Russia was ready to restore relations with Washington and would judge U.S. President Donald Trump's readiness to do the same by his statements.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

