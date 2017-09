Russia's President Vladimir Putin takes part in talks with members of the Turkish delegation during his visit to Ankara, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he doubted Russian President Vladimir Putin will change course until politics catch up with the rough economic situation in Russia.

Obama said Putin has promoted a nationalist, backward-looking approach to Russian policy that scares neighbors and hurts Moscow’s economy.