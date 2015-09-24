FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin-Obama meeting set by 'mutual agreement', to focus on Syria: Kremlin
#World News
September 24, 2015 / 4:42 PM / 2 years ago

Putin-Obama meeting set by 'mutual agreement', to focus on Syria: Kremlin

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a family photo shoot for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting at the International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake in Beijing, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama in New York on Sept. 28 was organized by “mutual agreement” and will focus on Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov also told a conference call with journalists that the crisis in Ukraine would be discussed “if time allows”.

The meeting between the two presidents will take place after Putin’s address to the United Nations, Peskov said, adding that the leaders’ talks may last between 50 minutes and an hour.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
