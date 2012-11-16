FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia condemns US House passage of rights bill, will respond
November 16, 2012 / 5:47 PM / in 5 years

Russia condemns US House passage of rights bill, will respond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia condemned the passage by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday of a bill designed to punish Russians who violate human rights, and promised to retaliate.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called House approval of the so-called Magnitsky legislation “an unfriendly, provocative insult” and said “measures in response will certainly follow”.

The legislation would require the United States to deny visas and freeze the assets of any individual considered to have been involved in the 2009 death in a Moscow jail of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, and other human rights violators.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
