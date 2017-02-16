WASHINGTON Congress should launch a bipartisan investigation if there were any inappropriate contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russian officials, fellow Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Wednesday.

"If there were contacts between Russian officials and Trump campaign operatives that was inappropriate, then it would be time for the Congress to form a joint select commission to get to the bottom of all things Russia and Trump," Graham said. The New York Times has reported that members of Trump's presidential campaign had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials before the election.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)