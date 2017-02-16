Trump supports free press but will call out false reports: Pence
BRUSSELS U.S. President Donald Trump believes in a free and independent press but he will not hesitate to point out flawed reporting, the U.S Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday.
WASHINGTON Congress should launch a bipartisan investigation if there were any inappropriate contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russian officials, fellow Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Wednesday.
"If there were contacts between Russian officials and Trump campaign operatives that was inappropriate, then it would be time for the Congress to form a joint select commission to get to the bottom of all things Russia and Trump," Graham said. The New York Times has reported that members of Trump's presidential campaign had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials before the election.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
WASHINGTON The Department of Homeland Security has prepared new guidance for immigration agents aimed at speeding up deportations by denying asylum claims earlier in the process.
WASHINGTON One of Rex Tillerson's first directives as U.S. secretary of state was an order to senior staff that his briefing materials not exceed two pages.