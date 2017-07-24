FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Proposed new U.S. sanctions ruse to force Russia from EU energy market: TASS cites Putin ally
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Business
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
Technology
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 10:22 AM / an hour ago

Proposed new U.S. sanctions ruse to force Russia from EU energy market: TASS cites Putin ally

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Proposed new U.S. sanctions against Russia look like an attempt to squeeze Moscow out of the European energy market, Valentina Matviyenko, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, the TASS news agency reported.

Matviyenko is speaker of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

She was speaking after the White House said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump was open to signing new legislation after Senate and House leaders reached agreement on a sanctions bill late last week.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.