25 minutes ago
Trump to study tougher Russia sanctions bill: White House
Featured
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
Earnings
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
July 24, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 25 minutes ago

Trump to study tougher Russia sanctions bill: White House

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One to speak at the Boy Scout Jamboree as he departs the White House in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2017.Joshua Roberts

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will examine whether a bill toughening sanctions on Russia is offering the "best deal" for the American people, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

"He's going to study that legislation and see what the final product looks like," Sanders told reporters during a briefing on Air Force One, when asked whether Trump would support the legislation.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by Ayesha Rascoe and Grant McCool

