Senator urges Obama to recommend moving G20 summit outside Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Charles Schumer urged President Barack Obama to retaliate against Moscow for granting asylum to accused national security leaker Edward Snowden by recommending that the upcoming G20 economic summit be moved outside of Russia.

“Russia has stabbed us in the back, and each day that Mr. Snowden is allowed to roam free is another twist of the knife,” Schumer, the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat, said in a statement. “Given Russia’s decision today, the president should recommend moving the G20 summit.”

