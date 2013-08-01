FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator urges Obama to recommend moving G20 summit outside Russia
August 1, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Senator urges Obama to recommend moving G20 summit outside Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York speaks at the Temple Emanu-El during the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in New York April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Charles Schumer urged President Barack Obama to retaliate against Moscow for granting asylum to accused national security leaker Edward Snowden by recommending that the upcoming G20 economic summit be moved outside of Russia.

“Russia has stabbed us in the back, and each day that Mr. Snowden is allowed to roam free is another twist of the knife,” Schumer, the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat, said in a statement. “Given Russia’s decision today, the president should recommend moving the G20 summit.”

(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Reporting By Richard Cowan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
