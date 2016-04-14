FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. has raised concerns with Russia over jets' actions near U.S. warship: White House
April 14, 2016 / 5:32 PM / a year ago

U.S. has raised concerns with Russia over jets' actions near U.S. warship: White House

An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. REUTERS/US Navy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington has raised its concerns with Moscow over Russian jets that earlier this week passed close to a U.S. destroyer in the Baltic Sea, the White House said on Thursday.

“The Unites States has raised our concerns with the Russians,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily press briefing. “I can tell you that that communication has occurred, and we’ll seek to resolve our differences through well-established military channels.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Dan Grebler

