U.S. has raised concerns with Russia over jets' actions near U.S. warship: White House
#World News
April 14, 2016 / 5:32 PM / a year ago

U.S. has raised concerns with Russia over jets' actions near U.S. warship: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. REUTERS/US Navy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington has raised its concerns with Moscow over Russian jets that earlier this week passed close to a U.S. destroyer in the Baltic Sea, the White House said on Thursday.

“The Unites States has raised our concerns with the Russians,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily press briefing. “I can tell you that that communication has occurred, and we’ll seek to resolve our differences through well-established military channels.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Dan Grebler

