Obama, Putin discuss Syria concerns, Iran talks by phone: White House
February 21, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Obama, Putin discuss Syria concerns, Iran talks by phone: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama gives a speech during a news conference next to Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (both not pictured) at the North American Leaders' Summit in Toluca near Mexico City, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to talk about several global crises where the two powers have not seen eye-to-eye, including Syria’s civil war, ongoing talks on Iran’s nuclear program, and violence in Ukraine, the White House said.

On Syria, the leaders spoke about talks to find a political solution to the war, and the need for the Syrian government “to adhere to its commitment to eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons program,” the White House said.

They also discussed “concerns over the humanitarian crisis and the necessity of a strong U.N. Security Council resolution on the issue,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
