MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson later on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"There is a certain possibility," the meeting will take place, Peskov said, if Tillerson and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who are having talks in Moscow, deem it expedient to brief Putin on their discussions.

Peskov also said Western powers' calls on Russia to stop supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad amount to giving terrorists a free hand.

(Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)