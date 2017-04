Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson following their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday after holding talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Moscow and Washington broadly agreed that the only solution to a brewing crisis over North Korea was via a political solution.

Lavrov said the two countries had some differences on the issue however which he referred to as potentially significant "nuances."

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin/Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)