4 months ago
Ukraine: Washington won't allow "package deal" with Russia over Syria, Ukraine
#World News
April 11, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 4 months ago

Ukraine: Washington won't allow "package deal" with Russia over Syria, Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko got assurances from U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Washington will not allow any deal that links the fates of Ukraine and Syria, Poroshenko's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Poroshenko and Tillerson spoke by phone on the eve of Tillerson's visit to Moscow, which is set to be an early foreign policy test for the Donald Trump administration.

Kiev is nervous at the prospect of Washington and Moscow cutting a deal behind its back over Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and Ukrainian territory seized by Russian-backed separatists.

"Rex Tillerson emphasized that Washington will not allow any package deal as regards solution to the situation in Ukraine and Syria," the statement said.

Reporting by Matthias Williams and Natalia Zinets, editing by Larry King

