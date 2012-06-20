U.S. trade bill "not a gift" for Russia, Kirk says

U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk makes opening remarks at a trade minister and small and medium size enterprise ministers meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Big Sky, Montana May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. trade official on Wednesday urged Congress to quickly approve legislation to improve trade ties with Russia, unencumbered by human rights requirements, saying it was vital to keep U.S. exports competitive in the Russian market.

“Authorizing the president to provide permanent normal trade relations is not a gift to Russia,” U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in testimony to the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.

Taking that action would ensure that U.S. companies “have the opportunity to enjoy all of the benefits” of Russia’s upcoming entry into the World Trade Organization, which is expected by August 22, Kirk said.

Kirk urged Congress to pass a “clean bill that enables us to maintain our competitive edge,” in reference to the desire of many lawmakers to attach human rights legislation.

Trade relations between the United States and Russia have been governed since 1974 by a human rights provision known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment.

That provision made favorable U.S. tariff rates for Russian products conditional on the rights of Jews and other religious minorities t o emigrate freely.

There is wide recognition that emigration is no longer a problem in Russia, but many U.S. lawmakers are loathe to repeal Jackson-Vanik for Russia without replacing it with new legislation to pressure Moscow on human rights.

The White House task of persuading Congress to approve permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) is also complicated by Russian support for the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad.

Deputy Secretary of State William Burns told the panel the Obama administration had “serious concerns about democracy and human rights in Russia,” but the time had come to establish PNTR by repealing the Jackson-Vanik provision.

“On Syria, our message to our Russian colleagues has been clear and consistent. Assad’s campaign of terror against his own people is unconscionable. It is past time for action to meet our obligations as U.N. Security Council members to protect peace and security and allow the Syrian people to pull their country back from the brink and embark on a political transition,” Burns said.

A Senate panel on Tuesday postponed by one week a vote on a measure that would penalize Russian officials for human rights abuses, a bipartisan bill opposed by Russia and facing resistance from the Obama administration.

That measure is named for a 37-year-old anti-corruption lawyer who worked for the equity fund Hermitage Capital in Moscow. His 2009 death after a year in Russian jails spooked investors and blackened Russia’s image abroad.

It would require the United States to deny visas and freeze the assets of Russians linked to Magnitsky’s death, as well as those of other human rights abusers in Russia. It passed a House committee this month, but no action has been taken in the Senate.