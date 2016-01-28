FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House backs Treasury view that Russia's Putin is corrupt
#Politics
January 28, 2016 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

White House backs Treasury view that Russia's Putin is corrupt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a government meeting to decide on a package of anti-crisis measures at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Treasury official’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is corrupt “best reflects the administration’s view,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the BBC reported that Adam Szubin, acting Treasury secretary for terrorism and financial crimes, said in an interview the United States considers Putin corrupt. The Kremlin later described the remarks as an “official accusation.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Doina Chiacu and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
