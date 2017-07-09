WASHINGTON President Donald Trump was "not aware of and did not attend" a 2016 meeting between his son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Kremlin-connected lawyer that the New York Times reported on Sunday followed promises of damaging information on Hillary Clinton, Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Trump's legal team, said.

The Times, citing three advisors to the White House, said Trump's then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

