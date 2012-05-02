Obama's top security adviser to travel to Russia

White House National Security Advisor Tom Donilon (2nd L) watches on as U.S. President Barack Obama walks to his seat for a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (not pictured) in Nusa Dua, Bali, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s top security aide will be in Moscow this week for meetings with Russian officials on the U.S.-Russia relationship and other issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

National Security Adviser Tom Donilon’s two-day trip comes ahead of a G-8 leaders’ summit the United States is hosting this month as well as an expected White House meeting between Obama and Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin.

White House spokesman Tommy Vietor said Donilon would meet senior Russian officials on Thursday and Friday “to review key issues in our bilateral and international agenda as well as to consult on upcoming U.S.-Russian high-level engagement.”