5 months ago
Trump stands by wiretapping allegation: White House
March 16, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 5 months ago

Trump stands by wiretapping allegation: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump stands by his allegation that former President Barack Obama ordered Trump Tower to be wiretapped during the 2016 campaign, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Thursday.

"He stands by it," Spicer said at a daily briefing. Spicer's comments came after the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said they saw no evidence to support Trump's claim.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

