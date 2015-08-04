Ex-medic testifies that accused Taliban fighter shot at U.S. troops

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - A former Army medic testified on Tuesday that an accused Russian Taliban fighter shot at U.S. troops during a firefight that followed a failed insurgent attack on an Afghan base in 2009.

The suspect, Irek Hamidullin, is a former Soviet tank commander who converted to Islam and was allegedly fighting for the Taliban. He is the first Afghan War military combatant to be tried in U.S. federal court.

Believed to be in his 50s, Hamidullin was charged last year with 15 criminal counts ranging from supporting terrorists to firearms offenses stemming from an assault on an Afghan Border Police base in November 2009.

The former medic, Karl Loucks of Memphis, Tennessee, said he saw Hamidullin firing an AK-47 rifle at American and Afghan troops as they chased down insurgents involved in the attack.

“Are you sure you saw muzzle fire?” asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gill.

“Yes, sir,” Loucks said.

Loucks, 31, said he shot Hamidullin in the knee after another soldier had shot him in the hip. Loucks said he and the other soldier converged on Hamidullin and administered first aid.

Hamidullin spoke to them in English, saying he was “fighting for Allah” and was only interested in waging war against Afghan Border Police and not U.S. soldiers, Louck said.

A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted Hamidullin last year. Prosecutors have said that Hamidullin commanded an insurgent force of about 30 that attacked the base in Afghanistan’s Khost Province.

Hamidullin was the only insurgent to survive the attack.

He is accused of opening fire on Afghan and U.S. forces after the assault failed. Hamidullin, who spent five years imprisoned in Afghanistan, faces life in prison if convicted of all charges.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who interviewed Hamidullin in Afghanistan in 2010 testified that the Russian acknowledged that he used to command the insurgents and described his battle plan.

Portions of an audio tape made of the interview was played for jurors. The quality was so poor that prosecutors gave up attempts to play it.

The trial began on Thursday and U.S. District Court Judge Henry Hudson told jurors that he thought they could begin deliberations on Friday.

Prosecutors have called 15 witnesses and said they would call three more on Wednesday. The defense has yet to present its case.