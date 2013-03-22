FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry welcomes removal of Congo warlord to Hague court
March 22, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

Kerry welcomes removal of Congo warlord to Hague court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to U.S. embassy staff in Doha, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday said he welcomed the removal of Congolese warlord Bosco Ntaganda from Rwanda to the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

“This is an important moment for all who believe in justice and accountability,” Kerry said in a statement.

Ntaganda gave himself up to the U.S. embassy in Kigali, Rwanda on Monday after a 15-year career that spanned a series of Rwandan-backed rebellions in eastern Congo. He asked to be sent to the ICC, where he faces war crimes charges.

