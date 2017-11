WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House speaker Paul Ryan said his colleagues might use the tax overhaul currently under consideration to repeal the Affordable Care Act provision that mandates individuals buy health insurance.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a sample tax form as he unveils legislation to overhaul the tax code on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“We have an active conversation with our members and a whole host of ideas on things to add to this bill,” Ryan said in an interview on Fox News Sunday. “And that’s one of the things that’s being discussed.”