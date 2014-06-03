Body found near San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge after sailboat mishap

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Authorities scouring the San Francisco Bay for a person missing since a sailboat was found capsized on Monday on rocks east of the Golden Gate Bridge found a body in the area, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

The Coast guard could not immediately confirm if the body was that of the person who went missing from the Alma, a 30-foot sailboat that issued an emergency distress signal to the Coast Guard early on Monday. The boat was later found partially submerged on rocks.

Response crews from the Coast Guard, National Park Service, the Southern Marin Fire Protection District dive team and the San Francisco police marine unit had been searching for the missing passenger, and were still patrolling Bay waters.

“Today, there are about 15 or 16 people, give or take, from our side alone out there,” said Coast Guard Officer Barry Bena. He said authorities would continue to search until the missing person is found or the remains are deemed to match that person.