U.S. bankruptcy judge rules against Calpers in San Bernardino

RIVERSIDE, California (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Friday against an attempt by the California Public Employees Retirement System to bypass the bankruptcy court and seek to collect overdue pension payments from the bankrupt city of San Bernardino in state court.

The motion by the largest U.S. pension fund was denied without prejudice, Judge Meredith Jury said.

The ruling denies Calpers’ request that the court lift the automatic bar on collection actions that comes with a bankruptcy filing.