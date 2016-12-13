FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. sanctions money exchanges, Syrian man for financing Islamic State
December 13, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. sanctions money exchanges, Syrian man for financing Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday blacklisted two Iraqi and Syrian money service businesses for helping Islamic State move its money, along with a Syrian man it said was a financier for the jihadist group.

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Selselat al Thahab Money Exchange based in Iraq, Hanifa Currency Exchange based in Syria, and Muhammad Jubayr al-Rawi, a Syrian man it said owned Hanifa Currency Exchange and has served as a senior Islamic State finance official, Treasury said in a statement.

Between April 2015 and March 2016, Selselat al Thahab conducted more than 100 transfers into Islamic State territory, Treasury said.   

"These are the first U.S. actions specifically targeting ISIL-affiliated money services businesses, and we will continue to work aggressively to deny ISIL access to the international financial system," said Adam Szubin, the acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement, using an acronym for Islamic State.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

