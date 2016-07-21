U.S. sanctions eight people and seven companies for Syria support

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States blacklisted eight people and seven companies on Thursday for supporting the Syrian government, assisting its weapons program, and helping those already on the U.S. sanctions list.

The U.S. Treasury Department said its measures targeted, among others, a shipping company used by the Syrian Air Force and the firm's manager; a firm that supplied aircraft tires to the Syrian defense ministry and the firm's sales manager; and a money changer who moved funds between Syria, Russia, and Lebanon on behalf of the Syrian government. Also on the list are two firms and a man who had provided support to the Scientific Studies and Research Center, which Treasury said is responsible for producing non-conventional weapons and missiles for the Syrian government.

The measures, the latest round of sanctions related to the ongoing civil war in Syria, freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit Americans from transactions with the targets.

"From expanding its weapons of mass destruction program to inflicting horrific violence upon the Syrian people, the Assad regime relentlessly engages in destabilizing behavior," Adam Szubin, Treasury's acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. "Treasury will continue to act against those responsible for fueling the Assad regime's repressive actions and dangerous weapons proliferation."