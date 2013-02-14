FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-San Diego mayor to repay over $2 million taken from charity for gambling
February 14, 2013 / 9:25 PM / in 5 years

Ex-San Diego mayor to repay over $2 million taken from charity for gambling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - A former mayor of San Diego, Maureen O‘Connor, has agreed to repay over $2 million misappropriated from her late husband’s charity to pay gambling debts and finance high-stakes gaming, prosecutors said on Thursday.

O‘Connor, who was mayor between 1988 and 1992, had been married to Robert O. Peterson, the founder of the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant chain, and it was his charity that she took the money from, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Laura Duffy said in a statement.

Reporting by Marty Graham; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Gary Hill

