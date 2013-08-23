San Diego mayor has signed letter of resignation: report

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - The mayor of San Diego, facing a sexual harassment lawsuit and a slew of allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women, has signed a letter of resignation, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday.

The resignation of Mayor Bob Filner could not immediately be confirmed by Reuters.

City Clerk Elizabeth Maland said her office had not received any such letter, and a spokesman for the city attorney declined to comment. A representative for Filner could not immediately be reached for comment.

The City Council was to meet Friday to consider a proposed settlement between Filner and the city amid controversy over how to handle the lawsuit and any liability arising from it.