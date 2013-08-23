FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego mayor has signed letter of resignation: report
August 23, 2013 / 6:41 PM / in 4 years

San Diego mayor has signed letter of resignation: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Diego mayor Bob Filner speaks at a news conference in San Diego, California July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - The mayor of San Diego, facing a sexual harassment lawsuit and a slew of allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women, has signed a letter of resignation, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday.

The resignation of Mayor Bob Filner could not immediately be confirmed by Reuters.

City Clerk Elizabeth Maland said her office had not received any such letter, and a spokesman for the city attorney declined to comment. A representative for Filner could not immediately be reached for comment.

The City Council was to meet Friday to consider a proposed settlement between Filner and the city amid controversy over how to handle the lawsuit and any liability arising from it.

Reporting by Marty Graham, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and John Wallace

