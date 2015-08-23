FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco airport terminal cleared over suspicious item
#U.S.
August 23, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

San Francisco airport terminal cleared over suspicious item

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Travelers were cleared from a terminal at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday after a “suspicious item” was found at a security checkpoint area, airport officials said on Twitter.

Police were removing the item from Terminal 2 and passengers in the area were being sent to a different boarding area, the Twitter feed said.

There were no reports of arrests or injuries. An airport spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sandra Maler

