San Francisco police seek robbery suspects after deadly chase

(Reuters) - San Francisco authorities on Saturday were hunting for robbery suspects whose car struck and killed a pedestrian during a chase by police through city streets, police said.

The vehicle was spotted by police on Friday evening after an armed robbery of a person in the Nob Hill neighborhood but raced away when officers tried to pull it over, according to an online report by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The driver led police on a chase, during which the car hit a woman in a crosswalk in the city’s Financial District, it said.

She later died in hospital.

The vehicle hit a second pedestrian who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, it said.

Police lost track of the vehicle in the city’s South of Market neighborhood and later found it abandoned on Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay, it said.

The car was unoccupied and had been stolen, it said.

“They’re still out there at this point,” San Francisco Police Officer Jake Fegan said on Saturday. Police did not have any further details, he said.

Police recovered two guns that had been tossed from the car, the Chronicle said.

The robbery was the latest in a spate of armed holdups that have been reported around the city, the Chronicle said.